Memorandum of Understanding between Romania and the UAE in the field of trade

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR) signed, on Friday, a Memorandum of Understanding with the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the third session of the Joint Committee of the Government of Romania and the Government of the Emirates, the institution announced in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

The MoU provides for the consolidation of business relations and the development of the economic component between the two states and establishes the guidelines the business environments in Romania and the United Arab Emirates can follow to facilitate bilateral trade.

"The Memorandum of Understanding, signed today (Friday, ed. n.) with the UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce, represents the continuation of the collaboration between the two organizations that began in Abu Dhabi, in February of this year. At the same time, we also benefit from a favourable political context , there are a number of very important economic projects on the agenda of the Romanian Government, carried out in partnership with the UAE, but it is very important to involve the Romanian business environment as much as possible. The figures from the end of last year indicate a value of trade with the UAE of only 487 million euros, obviously far below the economic potential of the two states. There is, therefore, the need to expand the operations of Romanian entrepreneurs in the Emirati space, simultaneously with the attraction of major investments in our country, the Memorandum of Understanding between the two organizations being a first step in this direction," the deputy general secretary of CCIR, Bogdan Visan, said.

For his part, the general secretary of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of the United Arab Emirates, Humaid M. Ben Salem, mentioned that the United Arab Emirates considers Romania a very important commercial partner.

As far as the relationship with CCIR is concerned, it goes beyond the borders of the two states, together succeeding, over time, to promote, at the world level, a set of initiatives with the aim of strengthening the relations of the business communities which, in the end, offer a higher degree of political stability. I am convinced that the Memorandum of Understanding that we signed today will open up new business opportunities for business circles in Romania and the UAE, Humaid M. Ben Salem said.