2019PresidentialElection/ Electoral competitors contribute over 70 million RON for campaign financing

The total value of contributions of electoral competitors for financing the campaign for the presidential election round that took place on November 10 was of 70,258,904.02 RON, the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) announced in a release sent to AGERPRES on Thursday.

Of the above sum, 69,679,729.11 RON is the total electoral contribution of political parties, political alliances and citizens' organizations belonging to the national minorities, while 579,174.19 RON is the total value of electoral contributions from independent candidates.

Thus, Klaus Iohannis (National Liberal Party - PNL) had electoral contributions worth 18,000,000 RON, Viorica Dancila (Social Democratic Party - PSD) - 18,210,500 RON, and Dan Barna (Save Romania Union - Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Party - USR PLUS) - 7,449,531.31 RON.

Mircea Diaconu (the UN OM Alliance) had a total contribution of 16,294,924.80 RON, Theodor Paleologu (People's Movement Party - PMP) - 7,068,975 RON, Kelemen Hunor (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania - UDMR) - 445,000 RON, Ramona-Ioana Bruynseels (Party of Humanist Power - PPU) - 803,398 RON, Alexandru Cumpanasu (independent) - 559,174.91 RON, Viorel Catarama (Liberal Right) - 1,300,000 RON, Bogdan Stanoevici (independent) - 20,000 RON, Catalin Ivan (Alternative for National Dignity) - 14,400 RON, Ninel Peia (Romanian People Party) - 8,000 RON, Sebastian Popescu (New Romania Party) - 0 RON, John-Ion Banu (Romanian Nation Party) - 85,000 RON.

The Permanent Electoral Authority mentions that electoral costs will be reimbursed only for the electoral competitors that obtained a minimum of 3 pct of the total valid votes, namely Kelemen Hunor (UDMR), Klaus Iohannis (PNL), Theodor Paleologu (PMP), Viorica Dancila (PSD), Mircea Diaconu (UN OM Alliance), Dan Barna (USR PLUS).