#2019PresidentialElection/Ponta: I voted for good candidate, not lesser evil

Chairman of Pro Romania Victor Ponta says that he voted, in Sunday's presidential election, for a good candidate and not the lesser evil, as was voted in other elections in Romania.

"To be honest, it's easier for me now than the other times and I want to tell you that I didn't vote against anyone. This story with the vote against has always gone wrong. I voted for a candidate, I can't tell you for whom because that the voting has not ended, and also I did not vote the lesser evil. Each time in Romania people voted the lesser evil, the biggest evil prevailed, so now I have voted for a good candidate, certainly not for a lesser evil and certainly not against," Ponta said, after he voted.

The Pro Romania leader added that he is anxious about the candidate he supports and added that he would like "voting in Romania with hatred and scandal to end".

