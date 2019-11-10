 
     
#2019PresidentialElection/Tariceanu: These elections should mean for ALDE general rehearsal in view of next year's elections

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
tariceanu dancila

Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu says that Sunday's election should mean for his formation a general rehearsal for next year's elections.

"These elections will have to mean for ALDE a general rehearsal in view of next year's elections," said Calin Popescu-Tariceanu on Sunday evening after the exit polls.

Asked how ALDE will position itself in the second round of the presidential election, he said: "It is very complicated to answer now. I'm sure the final result will not be much different from the one announced by the exit poll. It would not be that difficult for me for a personal decision, but before such a decision I would like to discuss with the colleagues in the party's leadership and decide together."

