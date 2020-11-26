2020 European Researchers' Night - online on Friday

The "European Researchers' Night" event, during which some of the most attractive experiments and the most interesting scientific institutes in the country will be accessible to the public in a virtual environment, will take place on Friday, between 09:00 and 23:00, the organizers announce.

According to a release of the National Institute for Earth Physics sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, the event this year will include webinars for middle and high schools, virtual tours of partner scientific institutes, live shows with studio guests that will address the latest technological developments and mysteries of modern science, contests, portrait videos that will reveal the people behind the scientific tools.

The detailed program can be consulted on https://scicommtoolbox.ro/program, as well as on the Facebook page of the event.

In Bucharest, the event is organized by a consortium consisting of eight scientific and academic institutes: the University of Bucharest; the National Research-Development Institute for Plasma and Radiation Laser Physics; the National Research-Development Institute for Earth Physics; the Institute of Atomic Physics;the National Research-Development Institute for Materials Physics; the Institute of Space Sciences; the National Research-Development Institute for Optoelectronics and the "Horia Hulubei" National Research-Development Institute for Physics and Nuclear Engineering.

The "European Researchers' Night" event, which has been held every year since 2005, offers scientists the opportunity to get in direct contact with the public and give visitors the opportunity to discover the world of science and the people behind the experiments.

The event has so far attracted over 1.5 million visitors.

This year's edition, entitled DoReMi-RO, is part of the series of activities dedicated to the International Year of Sound, a global initiative designed to stimulate understanding of the important role that sound plays in all aspects of society, from sound science and related technologies up to speech, music and creative sounds.

In Romania, the event takes place simultaneously in over 30 cities, including Baia Mare, Brasov, Bucharest, Calarasi, Cluj, Constanta, Craiova, Eforie Sud, Miercurea Ciuc, Iasi, Oradea, Pitesti, Piatra Neamt, Ploiesti, Rosiorii de Vede, Timisoara, Sibiu, Suceava.