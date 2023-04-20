21st edition of the Decorative Arts Show to take place at the Cotroceni National Museum, on April 25

The Decorative Arts Show - SAD 2023, an event in its 21st edition, will open on April 25, as of 3.00 pm, at the Cotroceni National Museum.

Along with the already established SAD sections, in this edition, curators Cosmin Nasui and Georgiana Cozma propose a special exhibition focusing decorative arts in the Republic of Moldova, organized in partnership with the National Art Museum of Moldova in Chisinau, according to a press release of the Cotroceni National Museum, told Agerpres.

The decorative arts exhibition from the Republic of Moldova will bring a "best of" selection that includes the works of 22 representative artists, while the "New Blood" section, dedicated to young artists, strengthens the collaboration between the Cotroceni National Museum and the National University of Arts in Bucharest being a selection of works made by the most promising students, graduates, masters or doctoral students of the University.

The "Famous" chapter, dedicated to established Romanian artists, brings to the fore in this edition Arina Nicodim (textile arts) - a representative name for contemporary Romanian tapestry, Bogdan Hojbota (metal) - professor at the National University of Bucharest, with a PhD in visual arts, winner of several international and national awards, and Lucian Butucariu (glass) - PhD in visual arts, former president of the Decorative Arts branch in Bucharest, currently director of the Ceramics - Glass - Metals Department of the National University of Arts in Bucharest.

In addition to the previous editions, SAD 2023 introduces a new section - "MNC," where there will be presented works of art belonging to the collections of the Cotroceni National Museum's heritage, which cannot be seen in the permanent exhibition. Among these, there will be works of art by Milita Petrascu (1892-1976), George Filipescu (1940-1987), Dan Bancila (b. 1943) and Lucian Butucariu (b. 1958) were returned to the temporary exhibition circuit.

The Decorative Arts Show, the 2023rd edition, can be visited until June 18.