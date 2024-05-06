Joe Biden and Klaus Iohannis to celebrate, in Washington, Romania's 20th year as NATO member

U.S. President Biden will welcome President Klaus Iohannis of Romania to the White House on May 7. The leaders will celebrate Romania's 20th year as a member of the NATO Alliance, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Monday, according to the White House website.
The leaders will underscore their continued support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia's aggression. They will also review the many areas in which Romania and the United States work together, including energy, economic cooperation, and our shared democratic values.
Klaus Iohannis will receive on May 8, during a ceremony in Washington, the Distinguished International Leadership Award granted by the Atlantic Council for his outstanding career, for Romania's exemplary leadership and for his role as a transatlantic and European leader, according to the institution's website. A