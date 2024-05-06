Subscription modal logo Premium

Joe Biden and Klaus Iohannis to celebrate, in Washington, Romania's 20th year as NATO member

Digi24
Iohannis Biden

U.S. President Biden will welcome President Klaus Iohannis of Romania to the White House on May 7. The leaders will celebrate Romania's 20th year as a member of the NATO Alliance, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced on Monday, according to the White House website.

According to the quoted source, President Biden will thank President Iohannis for hosting U.S. servicemembers in Romania, and recognize the many contributions that Romania, a stalwart NATO Ally, has made to security on NATO's eastern flank, particularly in the Black Sea region.

The leaders will underscore their continued support for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia's aggression. They will also review the many areas in which Romania and the United States work together, including energy, economic cooperation, and our shared democratic values.

Klaus Iohannis will receive on May 8, during a ceremony in Washington, the Distinguished International Leadership Award granted by the Atlantic Council for his outstanding career, for Romania's exemplary leadership and for his role as a transatlantic and European leader, according to the institution's website. A

