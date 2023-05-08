 
     
22 people transported to hospital after bus flipped over in Buzau

22 people received medical attention and were taken to hospital after the bus they were in flipped over on Monday on the DN2 (E85), exit to Ramnicu Sarat, the Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) Buzau reported.

There were 32 passengers in the bus that overturned off the road.

According to the Buzau County Prefecture, the bus was carrying Buzau workers employed at a garment factory in Focsani. Due to the high number of victims, the Red Intervention Plan was activated.

There are no deceased persons, the authorities informed, and the driver was seriously injured, but is conscious.

