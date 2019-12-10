22,917 convicts benefit from compensatory appeal until December 2, top crimes - theft and robbery

A number of 22,917 convicted persons were released from prison following the compensatory appeal since October 19, 2017 - the date the law entered into force - until December 2, 2019, first degree theft and robbery being the most often crimes committed by them.

Representatives of the National Penitentiary Administration (ANP) mentioned, on Tuesday, for AGERPRES, that since the entry into force of the Compensatory Appeal Law (October 19, 2017) and by December 2, 2019, as many as 22,917 liberations took place, following this normative act.

The top five most numerous crimes for which the beneficiaries of the compensatory appeal were convicted were: first degree thievery (art. 229 in the New Criminal Code), first degree robbery (art. 234 in the New Criminal Code), driving without a valid driver's license (art. 335 in the New Criminal Code), breaches of provisions in Law no. 143/2000 regarding the combating of traffic and illicit drug consumption, and murder (art. 188 in the New Criminal Code), the ANP mentions.

According to the quoted source, as a result of the compensatory appeal 3,808 persons convicted of first degree theft were liberated, 1,822 for first degree robbery, 1,499 for driving without a valid driver's license, 1,095 - convicted for breaches of provisions in Law no. 143/2000 regarding the combating of traffic and illicit drug consumption, 1,041 for murder.