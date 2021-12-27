24 casualties in patients with SARS-CoV-2 reported in last 24 hours, death toll reaches 58.875

As many as 24 casualties - 13 male and 11 female - in patients infected with the novel coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announced on Monday.

Among the 24 deceased patients, one was registered in the 30-39 age category, one in the 40-49 age category, one in the 50-59 age category, 5 in the 60-69 age category, 12 in the 70-79 age category and 4 in the over 80 age category.According to the GCS, all registered casualties were in patients who presented comorbidities.Among the 24 deceased patients, 20 were unvaccinated and 4 were vaccinated. The 4 vaccinated patients that deceased had ages between 60-69 and over 80. All vaccinated patients that died presented comorbidities.