24 drivers enroll for Super Rally Championship in Mangalia

As many as 24 racers from Romania, France and Bulgaria enrolled for the third Super Rally Championship taking place May 13 - 14 in the seaside resort of Mangalia, along several closed traffic arteries of the Tourist Port, the local administration informed on Tuesday.

"24 participants from Romania, France and Bulgaria will take the start in the rally, and the show will be completed by the presence of the single-seater and GT categories, but also of other car models. High-profile drivers such as multiple boxing champion and national rally champion Mihai Leu, Emil Ghinea, Costel Casuneanu and Vali Porcisteanu, as well as Frenchmen Jerome France and Didier Balcaen, or Bulgarian Evgeny Yankov confirmed their presence at the event," the Mangalia City Hall said.

The official presentation of the crews will take place on Friday in the Tourist Port starting with 18:00, followed by a concert by Mira as of 20:00.

Two reconnaissance tours are scheduled for Saturday starting at 10:00, with the training laps due to start at 10:30. The competition is set to begin at 14:00, with the winners awarding ceremony taking place at 16:00 in the service park in the Laguna Hotel area. The competition route features various obstacles the pilots must navigate or get time penalties for flubbing.

Vehicle and pedestrian traffic will be restricted for the event in the perimeter established by the authorities, with all roads properly signposted.

As in the previous editions, the promoter of the Super Rally Championship is Mihai Leu, Romania's first professional boxing world champion and also national rally and hillspeed champion.

The third National Super Rally Championship - Powered by Superbet in Mangalia is organized by the Mangalia City Hall in collaboration with the AMC RACING Sports Club Association, under the auspices of the Romanian Sports Motoring Federation.