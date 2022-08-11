26 migrants discovered in three trucks and another three in trunk of automobile, at border

The Arad Border Police have caught 26 migrants that were trying to illegally exit the country, hidden in three trucks, while another three foreign citizens were in the trunk of an automobile.

At the Nadlac II Border Crossing Point, one Turkish and one Romanian citizen showed up to carry out the border formalities, each driving one truck, transporting textile and metallic cables for companies in Germany and the United Kingdom.

"Based on risk analysis, the Border Police have carried out a thorough control of the two means of transportation. Thus, in the cargo hold, there were 23 people hidden, citizens from Bangladesh, Nepal and Syria," the Arad Border Police informed on Thursday.

At the same border crossing point there was an automobile, registered in Romania, driven by a Romanian citizen. Following control, three persons from Bangladesh were found hidden in the truck, with ages between 21 and 36.

Furthermore, at Varsand Border Crossing Point, the Border Police have carried out a thorough control for a vehicle driven by a Bulgarian citizen, who was transporting metallic profiles to Slovakia. In the trailer there were also 3 Pakistani citizens, with ages between 23 and 37.

AGERPRES