2,796 new COVID-19 cases; more than 47,000 tests carried out in past 24hrs, 231 new deaths

A number of 2,796 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, with more than 47,000 tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday, agerpres reports.

As of Wednesday, 1,769,783 cases of COVID-19 had been recorded in Romania, of which 10,156 were reinfected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first period of illness.

According to the GCS, 1,658,933 patients were declared cured.Natiowide, 10,659,331 RT-PCR tests and 5,171,775 rapid antigen tests were carried out.In the last 24 hours, 15,939 RT-PCR tests were performed (8,811 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 7,128 upon request) and 31,203 rapid antigen tests.Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 650 people were reconfirmed with COVID-19.

A total of 231 deaths in patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus have been reported in the last 24 hours, of which 36 occurred prior to the reference interval, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday .



The 36 deaths that occurred prior to the reference interval occurred in the counties of Bacau, Brasov, Buzau, Galati, Giurgiu, Iasi, Mures, Suceava, in October and November 2021.



According to the GCS, 122 men and 109 women died, hospitalized in the counties of Alba, Arad, Arges, Bacau, Bihor, Bistrita-Nasaud, Botosani, Brasov, Braila, Buzau, Calarasi, Caras-Severin, Cluj, Constanta, Covasna, Dambovita, Dolj, Galati, Giurgiu, Gorj, Hunedoara, Ialomita, Iasi, Ilfov, Maramures, Mehedinti, Mures, Neamt, Prahova, Satu Mare, Salaj, Sibiu, Suceava, Teleorman, Timis, Tulcea, Vaslui, Valcea and from Bucharest.



Of the 231 deaths, two were recorded in the age category 30-39 years, eight in the age category 40-49 years, 19 in the age category 50-59 years, 50 in the age category 60-69 years, 74 in the age category 70-79 years and 78 in the age category over 80 years.



Of the total 231 patients who died, 204 were unvaccinated and 27 were vaccinated. The 27 vaccinated deceased patients were between 50 and 59 years old and over 80 years old. 26 of the vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, and no comorbidities were reported for one patient.



Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 55,617 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Romania.