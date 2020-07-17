30 Romanians working on farm in Herefordshire, UK, infected with novel coronavirus

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday that, up to now, 30 Romanian citizens, of the approximately 100 that are conducting their activity on a farm in Herefordshire - the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, have tested positive for COVID-19.

"According to the last information communicated to the Romanian Embassy in London by the National Health Service, MAE specifies that, up to now, 30 Romanian citizens have tested positive for infection with COVID-19 of the approximately 100 Romanian employees that are conducting their activity as part of the farm," a release sent to AGERPRES shows.

Furthermore, MAE informs that, on July 16, the British Foreign Office signaled to the Romanian Embassy in London the situation of two Romanian workers who notified the existence of deficiencies regarding conditions of accommodation and dining.

In this context, the diplomatic mission started demarches with the local authorities and with the representatives of the company through which the Romanian workers were conducting their activity at the farm mentioned in order to obtain additional information regarding the aspects notified and to ensure that Romanian citizens have optimum conditions and necessary support ensured.

MAE mentions that, up to now, the persons affected could not be contacted by representatives of the Romanian Embassy in London