 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

3,218 persons vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hours; 408 with first dose

Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea
vaccinare

As many as 3,218 vaccine doses from Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson&Johnson were administered in the last 24 hours, including 408 which received the first dose, 1,592 received the second dose and 1,218 received the third dose, Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informed on Sunday.

According to CNCAV, since the beginning of the anti-COVID vaccination campaign, on December 27, 2020, there have been 15,749,303 vaccine doses administered to 7,918,813 people, 7,781,563 receiving the full scheme and 1,930,336 being immunized with the third dose.

There have been three adverse reactions registered in the last 24 hours, one local type and two general types.

In total, since the start of the vaccination campaign, 19,684 adverse reactions were registered in anti-COVID vaccines, 2,147 local types and 17,537 general types. AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.