36,269 new COVID cases; over 113,000 tests conducted in past 24 hours

A number of 36,269 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were registered in the last 24 hours in Romania, 19,311 more than the previous day, with over 113,000 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 3,856 are in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

Most new cases of infection compared to the previous report are in Bucharest City - 6,825 and the counties of Cluj - 1,732, Timis - 1,698, Constanta - 1,594, Prahova - 1,343, Brasov - 1,182.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 2,455,048 cases of infection with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania, of which 75,972 were in re-infected patients, who tested positive more than 180 days after the first infection.

- Hospitalisations -

There are 11,565 people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in hospitals across the country, 319 fewer than the day before, of whom 821 are children.

1,123 patients are hospitalised in ICUs, 21 more than the previous day, 22 of whom are children. Of the 1,123 patients admitted to the ICU, 967 are unvaccinated.

According to the GCS, 2,017,188 patients were declared cured.

- Deaths -

According to GCS, 193 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in patients infected with the novel coronavirus - 103 men and 90 women ranging in age from 40-49 to over 80. 188 deaths were in patients with comorbidities, two patients did not present comorbidities and for three no comorbidities were reported until now.

Out of a total of 193 patients who died, 154 were unvaccinated and 39 were vaccinated. The vaccinated patients ranged in age from 50-59 to over 80. 38 vaccinated patients who died had comorbidities, while one presented no comorbidities.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 60,916 people diagnosed with SARS-CoV-2 infection have died in Romania.