Romania's Cretu, Gima win their first M15 Bucharest 2024 singles matches

Guliver/GettyImages
Top seeds Caesar Cretu and Sebastian Gima have advanced to the next round of the men's singles event at the M15 Bucharest ITF tennis tournament, prize pool USD15,000, hosted by the National Tennis Centre in Bucharest.

Cretu on Wednesday defeated Sefan Adrian Andreescu 6-4 6-2, and in the next round of the men's Romanian Tennis Series he will face Italian Carlo Alberto Caniato.

Second seed Gima defeated Italy's Niccolo Baroni 6-1 7-5 and will play France's Florent Bax next.

Compatriots Ioan Alexandru Chirita and Radu David Turcanu, 18, also progressed after defeating third seed Gabi Adrian Boitan and fifth seed Vlad Andrei Dancu, respectively.

The fifth Romanian qualified is Dan Alexandru Tomescu, who won on Tuesday in the first round.

