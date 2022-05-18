42.5 pct of COVID cases, in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Brasov and Iasi, during May 9-15

The National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs that 42.5% of COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timis, Brasov and Iasi, during the week of May 9-15.

The weekly surveillance report shows that 43.7% of confirmed cases were registered in non-vaccinated persons.Among the vaccinated that got ill, 50% were either immediately after getting vaccinated, or more than 6 months since the last dose.48.4% of the total COVID deaths were registered in Bucharest, Dolj, Galati, Bacau, Calarasi, and 65.9% of registered deaths were in non-vaccinated persons.INSP also specifies that since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and until now, 86.4% of total casualties were registered in persons that were over 60 years of age. 54.6% of casualties were in men.93.6% of casualties had at least one underlying condition.AGERPRES