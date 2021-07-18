44 new cases with SARS-CoV-2 infection in over 18,800 tests in past 24 hrs

As many as 44 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been registered in the last 24 hours, being performed over 18,800 tests, the Strategic Communication Group informed on Sunday.

These are cases that have not previously had a positive test.

As of Sunday, 1,081,632 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Romania, and 1,046,739 patients have been declared cured.So far, 8,548,006 RT-PCR tests and 1,667,738 rapid antigen tests have been processed to date.In the past 24 hours, 9,028 RT-PCR tests were performed (2,214 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 6,814 on request) and 9,804 rapid antigen tests.Apart from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, five people were reconfirmed positively.