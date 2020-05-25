 
     
50 kg heroin discovered in cab of tractor-trailer driven by Bulgarian citizen

Policemen at the Border Crossing Point Calafat, Dolj County, discovered in the cabin of a tractor-trailer driven by a Bulgarian citizen, in a travel bag hidden among luggage and food bags, several packages containing approximately 50 kg of heroin, with a market value of rd 1,500,000 euro, the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) informs.

On May 24, the Bulgarian citizen S.I., aged 38, turned up at Border Crossing Point Calafat, to enter Romania from Bulgaria, at the wheel of a tractor-trailer. On the occasion of conducting the specific controls, acting on the basis of risk analysis, policemen discovered in the cab of the tractor-trailer, in a travel bag, several packages containing approximately 50 kg of heroin, with a market value of approximately 1.5 million euro.

The driver said that the travel bag did not belong to him, being handed to him by a friend, in view of transporting it to Switzerland.

The drugs were picked up by workers with the Brigade Against Organised Crime (BCCO) in Craiova and sent to expertise at the Laboratory for Drug Analysis and Profiling of the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR).

The Bulgarian citizen was detained to be presented on Monday to the Bucharest Tribunal with a proposal for preventive arrest for a period of 30 days.

