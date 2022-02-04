73 African swine fever hotspots active nationally in Romania

As many as 73 African swine fever (ASF) hotspots were active nationwide in Romania on Thursday, after 35 were contained last week, according to a statement issued on Friday by the National Sanitary Veterinary and for Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), Agerpres reports.

Out of the total number of active swine fever hotspots, 15 are in commercial swine farms. In total, there are 281,151 pigs in the active hotspots.From Thursday, January 27, to Thursday, February 3, six new African swine fever hotspots were reported, one each in the counties of Dolj, Gorj, Ialomita, Ilfov, Neamt, and Tulcea.During the same period, 35 hotspots were contained, as follows: 11 in Buzau County; eight in Bihor County; six in Cluj County; two each in Timis County and Tulcea County, and one each in the counties of Bistrita-Nasaud, Brasov, Hunedoara, Satu-Mare, Salaj, and Sibiu.Since the first report of the presence of ASF virus in Romania on July 31, 2017, 6,392 cases have been diagnosed in wild boars in 41 counties. According to European provisions, ASF cases in wild boars are contained at least two years of their occurrence.Between January 27 and February 3, 49 new ASF cases were reported in wild boars.