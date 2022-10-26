7.4 ml-plus euros for restoration and enhancement of Sarmizegetusa Regia, Ulpia Traiana Sarmizegetusa fortresses

The ancient fortresses of Sarmizegetusa Regia and Ulpia Traiana Sarmizegetusa will receive over 7.4 million euros in funding won by the Hunedoara County Council through three projects submitted under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which provide for the restoration and enhancement of these historical sites.

"These new projects for which we obtained NRRP funding complement those already underway and are intended to confer greater visibility to the two archaeological sites, and have their vestiges restored and presented to the public in a new, professional manner, adjusted to the requirements of the future. The historical heritage and its enhancement is one of my priorities, along with infrastructure, health and education. Hunedoara County is one of the richest in monuments of great importance, in natural landscapes and cultural sites. That's precisely why we wanted to capitalize every opportunity to attract funds for their better conservation, restoration and enhancement," declared the president of the Hunedoara County Council, Laurentiu Nistor.

One of the projects that will receive financing refers to the Dacian citadel of Sarmizegetusa Regia, the former capital of Dacia. The investment provides for the restoration of the 10th terrace in the sacred area of the UNESCO monument.

The other two projects concern interventions in the former capital of Roman Dacia, Ulpia Traiana Sarmizegetusa, and provide for the restoration of the entrance to Trajan's Forum and the arrangement of an access point. The site's new museum, a lapidarium and a tourist information point will also operate in this area, alongside reception spaces and multi-purpose rooms for various activities, screenings or temporary exhibitions.

"The former capital of the Roman Empire's province of Dacia, located in Hateg Land, deserves to be better capitalized upon and rendered more attractive for Hunedoara County visitors," said the County Council president. AGERPRES