Sebastian Burduja registers candidacy for Bucharest mayor

The National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate for Bucharest mayor, Sebastian Burduja, registered his candidacy and the necessary list of signatures with the Bucharest Municipal Electoral Office (BEM) on Saturday.

Burduja came to the BEM headquarters by motorcycle, and PNL Chairman Nicolae Ciuca also attended the event.

"We have taken the first step to change Bucharest, a change we have been waiting for for years. It is an important moment for all the citizens of Bucharest, because they have the chance to have a city they can be proud of, a city where they are no longer afraid to send their children to school because of drugs, a city that has parks, in keeping with a 21st century capital, a city where they no longer waste their precious time in traffic, a city where we can all live better. It's a tough race, there are only a few days left until the election, it's a four-way race and that's the beauty of democracy. Bucharest must once again set the exact time for the whole of Romania, both in terms of this electoral competition and in terms of the development of this city," said Burduja.

He directly challenged the current mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, to a debate to discuss solutions for the Capital.

PNL Chairman Nicolae Ciuca said that at this moment the party has not imposed Sebastian Burduja a percentage to score in the local elections.

"At this moment it is difficult and it would not be fair to Sebastian Burduja to impose a score on him. He is submitting his candidacy a few days after we made this decision and then, depending on how the campaign evolves, in the next few weeks we will discuss and decide how we will approach until the end everything that can be done by Sebastian Burduja and his team, everything that can be done by each sector branch chair and the support he can receive from the PNL leadership," said Ciuca.