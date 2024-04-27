Romania's women's four rowing crew wins silver in European Rowing Championships in Szeged

Romania's women's four rowing crew of Madalina Beres, Maria Lehaci, Magdalena Rusu and Amalia Beres won silver medals on Saturday at the European Rowing Championships in Szeged (Hungary), told Agerpres.

The Romanians were timed 06 min 55 sec 47/100, being outrun by the UK crew (Helen Glover, Esme Booth, Samantha Redgrave, Rebecca Shorten), 06 min 53 sec 95/100. The podium was completed by the Netherlands (Maartje Damen, Nika Johanna Vos, Ilse Kolkman, Willemijn Mulder) in 06 min 58 sec 23/100.

Romania has qualified 12 of the 13 boats participating in the Europeans for the medal finals, and on Saturday four more crews will compete in Final A, women's quadruple sculls (15:25), men's quadruple sculls (15:40), lightweight women's double sculls (15:55) and men's 8+1 (16:26).

At the 2023 edition of the European Championships, held in Bled (Slovenia), Romania won six medals, five gold and one silver.