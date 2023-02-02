7,684 user accounts opened for online issuance of criminal record certificates

Users of the platform for the online issuance of criminal record certificates created 7,684 new accounts in the first 24 hours after the platform became operational on Wednesday morning, told Agerpres.

"In the first 24 hours after the platform for the online issuance of criminal record certificates became operational, 7,684 new accounts were created on the hub of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. As many as 6,912 of the accounts were validated on GHISEUL.RO and 153 citizens went to police offices for in-person validation of their accounts," MAI reported on Thursday.

Also, 5,532 criminal record certificates were generated on the online platform.