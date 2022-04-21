 
     
7,704 Ukrainians enter Romania on Wednesday

Inquam Photos - Octav Ganea
Inquam refugiati Isaccea

As many as 7,704 Ukrainian citizens (going up by 4.8% from the previous day) have entered Romania, on Wednesday, through border crossing points nationwide.

"On April 20, during a 24 hour interval, nationwide, through border crossing points, 74,339 persons entered Romania, including 7,704 Ukrainian citizens (going up by 4.8% from the previous day), the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs on Thursday, in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

4,538 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania from the Ukrainian border (going up by 3.8%), and 1,313 Ukrainian citizens entered through the border with Moldova (going down by 1.5%).

Since the start of the conflict and until April 20, at 24:00, 759,004 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

