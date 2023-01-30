780 funding contracts worth over 1.5 billion RON to rehabilitate buildings, green transportation

Development, Public Works and Administration Minister Cseke Attila signed 780 new funding contracts through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), component C10 - Local Fund, worth 1,531,044,607.78 RON, for the rehabilitation of public buildings and infrastructure for green transportation, told Agerpres.

According to a Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) release sent to AGERPRES on Monday, the contracts have been concluded between local public authorities of 570 administrative-territorial units and the Development Ministry and they also aim to rehabilitate public buildings in order to improve the public services carried out at the level of administrative-territorial units, as well as to ensure the infrastructure for green transportation, by creating some intelligent systems of urban/local management, digitizing the localities' services, purchasing some new recharging points for electric vehicles, some video surveillance systems of public spaces and some elements of smart urban furniture.

So far, through the four components of the PNNR coordinated by the MDLPA, a number of 5,093 funding contracts have been signed, with a total value of 25,333,048,512.06 RON, the relevant minister mentioned, as quoted in the release.