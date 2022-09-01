 
     
8,275 companies in Romania suspend business Jan.-July, 2022

There were 8,275 companies in Romania that suspended their business in the first seven months of 2022, up 19.15% y-o-y, according to data published by the National Companies Registry Office (ONRC).

Most of them operated in Bucharest, 867 (up 13.78% from January - July 2021), and the counties of Cluj - 410 (up 9.92%), Iasi - 375 (+36.36%), Neamt - 328 (+22.39%) and Brasov - 328 (+31.20%), told Agerpres.

The fewest suspensions were recorded in the counties of Ialomita - 48 (down 4% from the first seven months of 2021), Covasna - 65 (-10.96%) and Tulcea - 68 (+28.3 %).

The highest number of suspensions in the first six months was recorded in wholesale and retail trade, vehicle and motorcycle repair, 2,391 (+22.05%), other service activities - 821 (+5.80%) and in professional, scientific and technical activities - 741 (+33.03%).

