Academician Razvan Theodorescu dead at 83

Vice-president of the Romanian Academy, historian Razvan Theodorescu, died on Monday aged 83 at the Floreasca Emergency Hospital in Bucharest, spokesperson of the medical facility Dr. Bogdan Oprita confirmed for AGERPRES.

Razvan Theodorescu was admitted to the hospital about three weeks ago.

"It is with pain in our hearts that we announce the passing into eternity of academician Razvan Theodorescu, member of the Scientific Board of the Bucharest Metropolitan Library. The Bucharest Metropolitan Library expresses its deep regret for this loss and sends its condolences to the bereaved family, to all the friends and those who knew him," reads a Facebook post of the Bucharest Metropolitan Library.