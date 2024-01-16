AgriMin Barbu: We continue to finance food industry because we really want to develop this sector

We will continue to finance the food industry because we really want to develop this sector in such a way that we process as much raw material as possible, stop exporting it and import finished products, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Florin Barbu said on Tuesday at the end of the discussions with employers in the food industry.

"It is for the first time and I think it has not happened until now that the Ministry of Agriculture has issued such an important program for processing in Romania (...) the Investalim program, with an allocation of 520 million euros. Projects of almost 1.1 billion euros have been submitted and we are trying together with my colleagues from the Finance Ministry and with the support of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu to finance this whole program, because we really want to process as much raw material as possible, stop exporting it and we import finished products", said the minister of agriculture.

He also mentioned the allocation of 600 million euros from the Modernization Fund for energy independence both in Romanian farms and in processing units. "We have, through the European Investment Bank, from the Modernization Fund, an allocation of 600 million euros for energy independence both in farms in Romania and in processing units. We want this money to be accessed by the industry in Romania. We really want to develop this sector. Of course, we will continue to finance the food industry in Romania because we very much want, as we said earlier, to produce Romanian products in Romania and not to import other products for Romanians and for the country ours", Barbu also transmitted.