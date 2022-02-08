Air Bucharest to resume direct flights from Sibiu to Turkey's Antalya and to Hurghada, Egypt

Charter flight operator Air Bucharest will resume direct flights to Hurghada (Egypt) from April 2 and to Antalya (Turkey) from May 28, "these being some of the most popular summer vacation destinations," the Sibiu International Airport announced on Tuesday.

"In the 2022 summer season, Air Bucharest will resume charter flights from the Sibiu International Airport to Antalya (Turkey) and Hurghada (Egypt), these being some of the most popular summer vacation destinations. Direct flights from Sibiu to Antalya will be available between May 28 - October 8, 2022, and to Hurghada between April 2 - July 2, 2022," the release states.

Holiday packages departing from Sibiu are available on the website of the Kusadasi travel agency, at www.kusadasi.ro.

In addition to holiday destinations, the Sibiu International Airport's direct service during this year's summer season connects Sibiu to 18 cities: Munich (flights operated by Lufthansa), Vienna (Austrian Airlines), Stuttgart (Blue Air), Dortmund, Frankfurt Hahn, Karlsruhe Baden-Baden, London Luton, Madrid, Memmingen, Nuremberg (Wizz Air), Billund, Bologna, Brussels Charleroi, Corfu, Dublin, Liverpool, Milan Malpensa, Venice Treviso (Ryanair).