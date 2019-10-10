ALDE's Tariceanu, addressing PM Dancila: There is life even after no longer being prime minister

Chairman of the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) Calin Popescu-Tariceanu said on Thursday in the plenary session of Parliament at the debate on the censure motion that "there is life even after Viorica Dancila no longer is prime minister", adding that she still has the chance to remain in history as the first woman premier.

"I did not have the slightest intention to take the floor today, at the motion's debate, for one simple reason: we've partners for two and a half years. (...) You gave a speech in which you attacked me in an ungraceful way. I was expecting something else from a person who spent nine years in Brussels. Political science says that a prime minister worthy of this position refers to topics, not people," said Tariceanu.He accused Viorica Dancila of "recruiting" MPs from ALDE and not only from there."Mrs. still prime minister was telling us at the beginning of the summer, more than a year and a half since taking office, that she hadn't been herself, that she had been afraid, that she had been compelled to follow a line she didn't feel comfortable and didn't identify with. What should I understand now? That this is the line that characterizes her? That this is her personal line? All the games that you have conducted to recruit ALDE members, MPs, to put some in parliamentary positions, nominate others as ministers. Is this your style? I am very sorry! This is a style of a third world country and I was under the impression that Romania, is however, headed to the West and not the East. Finally, considering that 70 percent of Romania's population believes that Romania is going in the wrong direction, you have the opportunity today, Ms. Dancila, to remain in history either as the first woman prime minister and make an honourable exit or you have, on the contrary, the option for people to remember you as someone who is forcefully being held hostage at the Victoria Palace," the ALDE leader added.