ALDE's Tariceanu: The solution for schools is to reduce schedule to maximum 3 hours a day, 15 children in a classroom

ALDE (Alliance of Liberals and Democrats) chairman Calin Popescu-Tariceanu proposes that the schools be closed, the educational process be reorganized, and the reopening of the school units after the local elections.

"I saw the schedules for some grades! The children have at least 5-6 hours a day, during which time they are supposed to wear their mask, while they are not allowed to go out during breaks or even to get up from their chairs! "Has school turned into an institution of torture? In my opinion, the solution is to reduce the program, down to a maximum of 3 hours a day in classes of 15 children. Let's stop this children's prison and let's reorganise for the reopening of the schools after the local elections!," Tariceanu wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.He said the school started "in chaos like never before" and that, under these terms, the educational institutions will close after the local elections due to the increase in the number of SARS-CoV-2 infection