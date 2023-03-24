Almost 1 bln euro worth of investments in Romania's main airports, critical air infrastructure (analysis)

Romania's main airports as well as the country's critical air infrastructure projects benefit from almost one billion euros in investments, amid rising passenger flows, but also as a result of the strategic decisions to strengthen the NATO bases in Romania following the recent geopolitical developments, shows an analysis conducted by legal consultancy company ONV Law.

According to the cited source, the financing comes from local funds or from the state budget, but European funds accessed by the authorities also have a significant share in the development of the local air infrastructure. Several upgrading projects started last year, others are set to kick off in 2023.

According to data analyzed by the company, the eight largest investments are:

- the 'Henri Coanda' International Airport, with 163 million euros for the modernization of the taxiways and the expansion of the aircraft parking platform - the multi-stage works started in 2022, and the deadline for completion is in two years;

- the Brasov International Airport, 130 million euros - the facility will become operational as of June 15, 2023;

- the Craiova International Airport, 100 million euros for the construction of a new terminal - the deadline for the completion of the works is end-2024;

- the Iasi International Airport, 61 million euros for the expansion of the existing terminals, the estimated term of completion is at the end of 2023;

- the 'Delta Dunarii' Tulcea Airport has 27 million euros earmarked for the modernization and expansion of the passenger terminal and the modernization of the boarding-deboarding platform and the Alfa taxiway (built in 1973);

- the 'Avram Iancu' Cluj-Napoca International Airport has 46 million euros earmarked for the expansion of the departure terminal, the term for the works execution is 11 months;

- the 'Mihail Kogalniceanu' Constanta International Airport, 37 million euros for investments in a new terminal, control tower, parking lot. The project is being tendered, and the execution deadline is 7 months;

- the 'Traian Vuia' Timisoara International Airport has 17 million euros in investment allocations for a new departure terminal for foreign flights, with a design and execution period of 20 months.

According to the analysis, major investments of over 400 million euros are in the pipeline for the critical air infrastructure, at the 'Campia Turzii' and 'Mihail Kogalniceanu' NATO bases. AGERPRES