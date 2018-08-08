Ambassador Samash: Israel, often called start-up nation because of its state-of-the-art technologies

Israel is often called the "start-up nation" because of its state-of-the-art revolutionary technologies, said Israel's ambassador to Romania Tamar Samash, in northeastern Iasi, referring to the fact that this country without water resources has become a world leader in water recycling and re-use.

"In our country, which celebrates 70 years of independence this year, we had to start everything from scratch. A barren land and, even more importantly, a country lacking an essential resource: water. Therefore, we had to find the means to maximize the use of this precious fluid. We needed to find solutions. This seminar offers this, it offers the huge opportunity for all those present here to start a lasting and quality collaboration, in an area that is essential for the economy," said Tamar Samash, present at the seminar" Israel - Innovation in Irrigation".She reminded that as far as water policy is concerned, Israel has become not only a world leader in recycling and re-using water in agriculture but it also successfully masters the desalination process.The ambassador of Israel expressed hope for deeper cooperation in the field of agriculture and irrigation."We are here to share our knowledge and to ensure that Romania will be able to evolve nicely using the technology we have to offer. We are very proud to highlight once again the excellent relations that Romania and Israel have and we are confident that our common visions and the values we share will guide our efforts in promoting deeper cooperation in the field of agriculture in general and irrigation in particular. We also welcome with open arms any initiative, any openness to water-related projects and we hope that by sharing our experience and competence we can expand the potential of this sector and create successful business initiatives," Tamar Samash said.Israel's economic mission chief, Matan Safran, state secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture George Daniel Botanoiu, local authorities, as well as 120 farmers from Moldavia region were also present at the event that took place in Iasi.