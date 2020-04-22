Ambassadors from Spanish speaking countries read from Cervantes on International Book Day

Personalities representing the diplomatic and cultural life of the Spanish speaking countries in Bucharest, alongside the Spanish writer Care Santos, will read from the work of Miguel de Cervantes and several other great Spanish authors to the Romanian audience, on the International Book Day, informs a press release of the Cervantes Institute sent to AGERPRES.

The event that was especially created on the Facebook page of the institution (https://www.facebook.com/events/257988528927048) will take place starting at 10.00 am.On Wednesday, on the day prior to the International Book Day, literature lovers will be able to listen the authors reading the first line from Don Quixote, while on Thursday they will hear them reading their favourite fragments from the novel and also their favourite fragments from other great authors who wrote in Spanish. There will also be reading Jorge Jimenez-Zumalacarregui, the head of the Institute, and his colleagues from Cervantes Bucharest."We invite you to exercise your power of imagination on the International Book Day, which we are going to celebrate peacefully at home this year, but with no less enthusiasm. You will have the chance to know us better, the Cervantes Bucharest team, and many other of our friends and collaborators, whom we thank for joining us for this event, and also to discover or rediscover, with us, the universe of some of the Spanish language writers in our reading. We are glad that we were able to find a way to be together this year too," said Jorge Jimenez-Zumalacarregui, the head of the Cervantes Institute, quoted in the press release.On Thursday, the events will start with the public readings by some of the ambassadors representing Spanish language countries: Manuel Larrotcha - Spain, Maria Eugenia Echeverria Herrera - Peru, Jose Guillermo Ordorica Robles - Mexico, Omar Mesa - Uruguay, Javier Dario Higuera Angel - the ambassador of Columbia to Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Romania and Ukraine.They will be joined by a series of other members of the diplomatic corps, and also by personalities of the Romanian cultural life.On the International Book Day, the Cervantes Institute will also launch a blog."Through this collective blog, our audience will be able to discover novelties from the contemporary Spanish culture world and the Spanish speaking countries, in such fields such as literature, music, performing arts, painting, architecture, history, science, lifestyle etc," reads the release.The image on the poster dedicated to the "International Book Day" is a homage paid to the Cervantes Prize laureate, the most important literary award in the Spanish speaking world, the 2019 edition, who is writer Joan Margarit.The Spanish literature lovers in Romania will be able to meet Joan Margarit on April 29, between 2.00-3.00 pm (Spain's hour), in an online event. Then, 13 of the poems of the most recent laureate of the Cervantes Prize will be discussed in a dialogue to be moderated by Maria Antonia Moreno Mulas, the coordinator of the project "A Book is A Friend," under the German Sanchez Ruiperez Foundation," reads the same press release.