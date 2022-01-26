AmCham: Romania's inclusion among the six countries to begin discussions for OECD accession is a success

AmCham welcomes Romania's success of being one of the six candidate countries with which the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) has decided to open accession discussions, saying that it is highly important that all the relevant Romanian institutions and representatives continue to make all necessary efforts for Romania to benefit of the OECD membership opportunities as soon as possible.

"We consider this to be an important step towards Romania's alignment with the international standards of good governance and sustainable economic development, representing yet another anchor for launching and implementing much needed reforms, long awaited by the entire society. In order to make Romania's OECD accession a competitive advantage, similar to its EU membership, it must be a leading priority on the government's agenda, given that the accession timing mainly depends on each country's pace and capacity to implement reforms and meet the specific criteria," reads an AmCham press statement.

AmCham adds that only with determination and coherence, Romania will be able to access the benefits deriving from this status, such as improving its investment rankings, accessing better financing conditions, the possibility to participate to shaping fiscal and economic policies with global impact, Agerpres.ro informs.

"Romania's OECD accession must be the next country goal, aligning cross-party cooperation at decision-making level, and coagulate an articulated, applied, and constructive public-private dialogue. Following-up on our constant promotion of this strategic objectives among AmCham's priorities for Romania, AmCham is ready and available to support the authorities in the next stages of this complex and rigorous alignment with OECD standards, policies, and best practices, in line with Romania's targets."