AMOFM Bucharest: 20,244 persons found a job in 2019

A number of 20,244 persons were employed in 2019 through the National Workforce Employment Program, and nearly half, namely 9,837, were women, according to the data published by the Bucharest Municipal Agency for Employment (AMOFM).

Of the total persons employed in 2019, a number of 7,583 are over 45, 7,538 are aged 35 to 45, 4,694 are aged 25 to 35, and 429 are youths under 25 (of which 310 NEET), AMOFM mentions.

The level of training of the persons for which employment was found shows that most have completed high school education - 8,168, tertiary education - 5,443 persons, and 4,376 have completed vocational education.

In 2019, as many as 47,989 persons benefited from assistance to register as job seekers, in view of ensuring social protection as to the granting of unemployment benefits or the inclusion in the active package of measures, AMOFM Bucharest notes. AGERPRES