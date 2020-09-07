Analysis of epidemiological situation by counties, made public by Ministry of Health

The analysis of the epidemiological situation in each county, which includes the number of newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the last 14 days, including 6 September, carried out at national level by the public health departments and the National Institute of Public Health was made public on Monday, being necessary for the establishment of the scenario for the start of the new school year.

According to the Ministry of Health, in the Capital, the incidence rate of cases of COVID-19 per 1,000 inhabitants is 1.19, which means that Bucharest falls into the second scenario (yellow), i.e. between 1 - 3 cases, concerning the return of children to courses.

The Ministry of Health also says that, at country level, there are 43 localities in the "red" scenario, 410 in the "yellow" one and 2,728 in the "green" one.

In this context, the Ministry of Health reports that this week the scenarios for the organization of the activity within the educational establishments/institutions in epidemiological conditions for the prevention of illness with the SARS-CoV-2 virus will be established, the said ministry says in a press release sent to AGERPRES..

"Today, 7 September, all county and Bucharest public health directorates will inform the County/Municipal School Inspectorates /of Bucharest, respectively the university senates of the higher education institutions and the Committees of the County/Municipality of Bucharest for Emergency Situations (CJSU/CMBSU) of the epidemiological situation at the level of each locality, and until 10 September, according to these data, local specificities, the infrastructure and human resources of each individual learning unit, the board of directors of the education unit will propose to the District School Inspectorate/Municipality of Bucharest the application of one of the scenarios of the organization and conduct of courses in the teaching unit, according to the Order of the Minister of Education and Research and the Minister of Health 5.487/1.494/ 01.09.2020", the Health Ministry states in a press release sent to AGERPRES.

According to the source, the county / Bucharest Emergency committees (CJSU/CMBSU) will issue a decision on the operating scenario for each school for the beginning of the school year 2020 - 2021.

The epidemiological criterion on the basis of which the education units/institutions establish one of the 3 scenarios is the cumulative incidence rate, i.e. the total number of new cases in the last 14 days compared to 1,000 inhabitants.

Scenario 1 (0-1 cases) provides for the daily participation of all pre-schoolers and students in the teaching units, respecting and applying all the rules of protection.

Scenario 2 (1-3 cases) - the daily participation of all pre-schoolers and pupils in primary education, pupils in grades VIII and XII, respecting and applying all rules of protection and the partial return of the students (by rotation of 1-2 weeks) in the other middle and secondary schools, respecting and applying all the rules of protection.

Scenario 3 (3 - 50 cases) provides for the participation of all pre-schoolers and students in online activities/lessons.

"Each school unit will decide and adapt its scenario to the indication of DSPs, county school inspectorates and emergency committees. We support the need to start the activity in the educational units and both the Ministry of Health and the public health directorates and INSP support the steps to start the new school year in epidemiological safety conditions," the release quoted minister Nelu Tataru as saying.

The analysis of the epidemiological situation comprising the number of new cases confirmed in the last 14 days (including 6.09.2020) carried out at national level by the public health departments and the National Institute of Public Health on 7 September, 10:00 am, is presented on the website of the Ministry of Health, www.ms.ro, the section Epidemiological analysis on counties for the beginning of the school year.