Anca Dragu: A right-wing government is the solution for Romania

President of the Senate Anca Dragu said on Monday that the parliamentary activity is not "paused" until the National Liberal Party (PNL) Congress, but admitted that there are "some inconveniences," mentioning that later things will be clearer and that the solution for Romania is a "right-wing" government.

"I do not think that the activity in Parliament is put on hold, but, yes, there are some inconveniences of this event. (...) We have said that we believe in a right-wing government for this legislature and even for the next legislature and that this is the solution for Romania. As you have seen, forced love is impossible and there have been many moments in the eight months of coalition that have made us make this decision - to point out that things are not going in the right direction. You cannot fire ministers without any discussion, without any evaluation. We simply cannot tolerate this impulsive behavior of the prime minister. We were also dissatisfied with the pace of the reforms, which were very important to us, and then we got into this situation. However, I think that, after September 25, things will become clearer, at least that's how I like to hope," Dragu said at the Parliament Palace. AGERPRES