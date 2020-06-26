Animal production increased in sheep and goats, poultry in 2019, but decreased in pigs, cattle

The weight of the animals and poultry to be slaughtered for consumption increased by 7.8 per cent for sheep and goats and by 7.5 per cent for poultry and it decreased by 7.5 per cent for pigs and by 4.8 per cent for cattle, according to the data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday.

The total milk production was 1.3 per cent lower and the wool production was up 1.6 per cent. The egg production decreased by 2.7 per cent, according to the same source.The weight of the animals and poultry to be slaughtered for consumption increased by 7.8 per cent for sheep and goats and by 7.5 per cent for poultry and it decreased by 7.5 per cent for pigs and by 4.8 per cent for cattle.In 2019, compared to 2018, in the meat production structure there were registered increases of the share of meat production for poultry meat (+3.0 percentage points) and for mutton and goat (+0.6 pp) and decreases of the share of meat production for pork (-2.9 pp) and for beef (-0.7 pp).In 2019, the cow milk production (including calves'consumption) was of 39620 thousand hectolitres, with 855 thousand hectolitres (-2.1 per cent) less than in the previous year.Increases were registered in the South West-Oltenia development region (+0.4 per cent) and decreases in the other development regions: Bucharest-Ilfov (-11.3 per cent), South Muntenia (-5.7 per cent), South-East (-4.4 per cent), West (-3.0 per cent), North-West (-2.2 per cent), North-East (-1.0 per cent) and Centre (-0.8 per cent).