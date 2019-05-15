Annual General Meeting of European Central Securities Depositories Association taking place in Bucharest May 15 - 16

The Central Depository organizes on Wednesday and Thursday in Bucharest the annual General Meeting of the European Central Securities Depositories Association (ECSDA), a release informs, according to Agerpres.

Attending are representatives of European central depositories, including ATHEXCSD (Greece), Clearstream Banking AG (Germany), CDAD (Bulgaria), CRHoV (Serbia), CRHoV RS (Bosnia and Herzegovina), CSD Prague (Czech Republic), Iberclear (Spain), KDD (Slovenia), ID2S (France), Interbolsa (Portugal), Keler Ltd (Hungary), KDPW (Poland), Nasdaq CSD SE (Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania), NCSDI (Iceland), NSD (Russia), OEKB CSD (Austria), RVP (Bosnia and Herzegovina), SIX SIS Ltd (Switzerland) and the Central Depository (Romania).

"The meeting of the members of the European Central Securities Depositories Association is an important event that brings together European central depositories. It is an extremely valuable opportunity to relate and get informed and we are honored to host it in Romania this year. The organization of these meetings in Bucharest shows the involvement of the Central Depository in ECSDA's activity and the fact that our institution's association membership is an essential reference for our activity, which ensures the connection and the evolution of the Romanian capital market at the European pace, as well as the recognition of the high standards of the services the Central Depository offers its clients," said Silvia Buicanescu, general manager of the Central Depository.

The Central Depository is a full member of the European Central Securities Depositories Association since 2007 and has been actively involved in legislative drafts on both the central depository business and other areas of interest that could have an impact on central depositories.

We sincerely thank the Central Depository team for their special support in organizing the Annual Meeting of the European Central Securities Depositories Association. We are delighted to be in Bucharest for this extremely important meeting where we will elect the ECSDA Board of Directors for a new term. The Central Depository is an active member of the Association, contributing to the involvement of central depositories in reducing risks and rendering European markets more efficient, said Anna Kulik, ECSDA Secretary General.

The European Central Securities Depositories Association was founded in Madrid in 1997. The Association provides a platform for European central depositories for exchanging ideas and sharing projects of mutual interest. The Association's mission is to promote a constructive dialogue between the community of central depositories, European public authorities and other stakeholders with the common goal of implementing an efficient and risk-aware infrastructure for the European financial markets. The Association has 40 members - national and international central depositories from 36 European countries.

Currently, ECSDA has five working groups responsible for risk management, compliance, harmonization of corporate events and general meetings, settlement and public policies. The Association also provides a forum for sharing information on best practices in technology and cyber security.