ANSVSA: 670 African swine fever active outbreaks, in 242 localities

African Swine Fever (ASF) is currently spread in 242 localities in 26 counties, with a total of 670 outbreaks (of which 12 outbreaks in commercial holdings and 4 outbreaks in type A holdings).

According to the National Veterinary and Food Safety Authority (ANSVSA), the number of active outbreaks is decreasing compared to the previous update of the situation.In other 10 counties only cases of wild boar were diagnosed.Since the first report of the presence of the ASF virus in Romania, on July 31, 2017, until now, 542,459 pigs affected by the disease have been eliminated and 2,412 cases have been diagnosed in wild boars.Until December 17, 2019, 13,750 owners were compensated, the total amount of payments standing at 331,042,390 lei.The presence of the ASF virus in Romania was first reported on July 31, 2017, in Satu-Mare County."The development of the disease is constantly monitored, through clinical and laboratory examinations, and the existing situation is analyzed daily, measures are applied and actions are taken according to circumstances. The ANSVSA asks for the support and understanding of the citizens for observing these measures, taking into account the seriousness of the disease and the serious economic consequences generated by its occurrence. The actions of the authorities are conjugated and carried out to effectively manage the outbreaks of the disease, to eliminate them as quickly as possible and to prevent the spread of the disease. Any disease suspicion must be reported to the veterinary or to the county veterinary and food safety directorate. In order to prevent the spread of the disease, all suspicious animals must be slaughtered and neutralized, and the owners will be compensated by the state, under the conditions provided by the legislation," the statement said.African swine fever does not affect humans, and there is not event the lowest risk of disease for humans, but this virus has an economic and social impact.