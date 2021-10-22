Anti-communist revolution in Hungary, commemorated in Sfantu Gheorghe and Targu Secuiesc

The anti-communist revolution in Hungary, with 65 years since its outbreak being marked this month and which had reverberations in Romania as well, will be commemorated in Sfantu Gheorghe on Saturday by the Association of Political Prisoners from Covasna County.

Participants in the event, which will be smaller than in other years due to the epidemiological situation, will lay wreaths at the monuments and commemorative insignia dedicated to the martyrs of 1956.

The anti-communist revolution in Hungary will also be commemorated in Targu Secuiesc on Saturday, by laying wreaths at the tombstones and the heroes' monument, the organisers having to drop some of the events included in the programme due to the epidemiological situation and restrictions enforced for limiting the spread of the novel coronavirus.The revolution also had echoes in Romania, where there were demonstrations of sympathy and solidarity, testimonies in this regard also existing in the museum of the victims of the communist dictatorship in Sfantu Gheorghe, established with the support of local authorities in 2014.The leadership of the Association of Former Political Prisoners of Covasna County said that the museum is not only a tribute to the victims of the communist dictatorship, but also "a place of learning for the descendants."