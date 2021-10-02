Arafat:Only people vaccinated or having been through disease, access to certain activities over 6 per 1,000

The government approved on Saturday, by decision, the new measures for managing the COVID-19 pandemic, establishing that in localities where the incidence rate exceeds 6 per thousand inhabitants, access to certain activities is allowed only to vaccinated persons or persons having been through the disease, announced the head of the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), Raed Arafat.

The Secretary of State specified that the Government Decision will be published, on Saturday, in the Official Journal.

"The decision approved today will allow activities to be carried out only for persons who are vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and for whom 10 days have elapsed from the completion of the complete vaccination scheme and for persons who are in the period between the 15th and the 180th day after the confirmation of the virus infection, so having been through the disease. There will be certain measures that will allow these two categories to carry out activities over 6 per thousand," Raed Arafat told a press conference at Victoria Palace of Government.

He explained why the access of tested people to those activities will no longer be allowed.

"The question 'why don't we allow tested people?' There is a risk management here, we consider the activities that have been regulated as risky activities and to reduce the number of those who go to hospital in intensive care, tested people can get infected, they can have problems and they can end up in intensive care, reason for which in the areas where the risk is higher, there is only the extension of some activities at over 6 per thousand for the vaccinated persons and the persons who have been through the disease," specified Arafat.

The head of DSU presented some examples of activities subject to the rules adopted by the Government and the conditions for carrying them out, Agerpres.ro informs.

"For example, the organization of private events - weddings, baptisms - will be allowed with the participation of these two categories of people, up to 50% of the maximum capacity, but not more than 200 people, if the incidence is over 6 per thousand. Indoors or outdoors, sports competitions can take place in Romania with the participation of spectators up to 50% in the maximum capacity of the space, from the two categories of people, if a distance of at least one meter between people is ensured and people wear a protective mask. The organization and carrying out of activity in cinemas, theaters or concerts are allowed with the participation of the public up to 50% of the capacity, also for the two categories of people and, of course, with the wearing of the mask," he specified.

He added that the organization and outdoor performance of shows, concerts, public and private festivals or other cultural events are allowed with the participation of the public up to 50% of the maximum capacity of the space and with the wearing of a protective mask, for the two categories of persons mentioned.

The head of DSU added that the activity with the public of economic operators carrying out activities of preparing, selling, and serving food and/or alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, such as restaurants and cafes, inside buildings, as well as on terraces is allowed up to 50% of their maximum capacity, between 5:00 and 24:00 hrs.

Arafat also specified that the GD introduced exceptions regarding traffic, in areas where there are traffic restrictions, in the case of people vaccinated or suffering from the disease.

Asked if the same rules apply to children under 12 who have not been vaccinated or have not been through the disease, he said: "Children up to the age of 12 are exempt, children are not subject to these restrictions."