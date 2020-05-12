 
     
As of this weekend, all parks, public gardens in Bucharest, to be opened

DDMedical
Gabriela Firea

As of this weekend, all parks, public gardens, including the Zoo, as well as the cemeteries in the Capital will be opened, announces Bucharest General Mayor Gabriela Firea.

"As of this weekend, all the parks, public gardens - including the Zoo - and the cemeteries in the Capital will be opened. The Capital City Hall proposed this item on the agenda, which was voted at today's meeting [ed.n. - Tuesday] of the Municipal Committee for special emergency situations. We thank all our colleagues from the prefecture, the district mayors, the police, the gendarmerie, the ambulance and the other decentralized institutions, members of this forum," the mayor wrote on Facebook.

Gabriela Firea asked the citizens to avoid crowded areas, to maintain social distancing, to wash their hands often and to disinfect themselves.

