ASF gets re-elected as member in Executive Committee of the IOPS

Romania, represented by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has been re-elected for a 2-year mandate (2019-2021) as member of the Executive Committee of the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors (IOPS), an ASF release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs.

According to the quoted source, the Financial Supervisory Authority will be represented in this organisation by Vice-President of Private Pensions System Dan Armeanu.The International Organisation of Pension Supervisors is the most representative international organisation in the area, it has 87 members and gathers private pensions supervisory authorities from 77 jurisdictions around the world, including the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank, which are associate members, the ASF mentions.