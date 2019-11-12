 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

ASF gets re-elected as member in Executive Committee of the IOPS

ASF

Romania, represented by the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF) has been re-elected for a 2-year mandate (2019-2021) as member of the Executive Committee of the International Organisation of Pension Supervisors (IOPS), an ASF release sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday informs. 

According to the quoted source, the Financial Supervisory Authority will be represented in this organisation by Vice-President of Private Pensions System Dan Armeanu. 

The International Organisation of Pension Supervisors is the most representative international organisation in the area, it has 87 members and gathers private pensions supervisory authorities from 77 jurisdictions around the world, including the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the World Bank, which are associate members, the ASF mentions.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.