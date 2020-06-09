At meeting of dedicated Working Group, Deputy PM Turcan highlights importance of Three Seas Initiative projects

Three Seas Initiative (3SI) projects could provide important support for the economic recovery, with positive effects on the labor market in the current situation marked by the global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Raluca Turcan said on Tuesday, as she chaired the meeting of the Inter-institutional Working Group on the Three Seas Initiative held at Victoria Palace, a release informs.

The meeting was organized in the context of preparations for Romania's participation in the fifth Summit of the Initiative, scheduled for October 19 - 20 in Tallinn, Estonia.

The Deputy Prime Minister pointed out the strategic importance the Three Seas Initiative has for Romania and underlined the importance of implementing interconnection projects that are a priority for Romania in achieving national objectives in the field of transport, energy or digital connectivity, the cited source said.

In her speech, Raluca Turcan noted that "transport, energy and digital connectivity continue to be key areas of the 3SI, and the interconnectivity of the Initiative's 12 member states will also contribute to increasing economic convergence and cohesion among EU members."

"Romania remains a strong supporter of the European project, which at the same time has built a strong and diversified strategic partnership with the United States. The Three Seas Initiative is an expression of Romania's strategic approach and represents a regional contribution not only to increasing cohesion at EU level, but also to strengthening the transatlantic partnership," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Raluca Turcan also pointed out that the priority projects on the list endorsed at the Three Seas Initiative Summit in Bucharest in 2018 could have a real regional impact, as they are relevant for the goal of increasing interconnectivity in the three priority areas and are fully compatible with the European Union's priorities and policies in this area.

"The projects show not only the potential for regional cooperation, but also the possibility of establishing a common space for action, involving other EU member states, but also Western Balkans and Eastern Neighborhood countries," the release notes.

During the debates, the responsible ministries reviewed the stage of the implementation of the 3SI projects advanced by Romania, the future stages considered, the identified funding sources, the possible obstacles regarding the implementation, respectively proposals for other projects that could be financed by the Three Seas Initiative Investment Fund.

Attending the meeting were Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu, Finance Minister Florin Citu, Minister of Economy Virgil Popescu, representatives at the level of Secretary of State with the Ministries of Transport, European Funds, National Defense, the Presidential Administration, and representatives of the EximBank management.