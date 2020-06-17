At talks with sheep breeders representatives PM Orban said he supports investments, increased access to European funds

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban underscored, during the consultations on Wednesday carried out with representatives of sheep breeders' associative structures, alongside Agriculture Minister Adrian Oros, that he endorses "investments and increased access to European funding" for this zootechnical sector.

According to a post of the Government's Facebook page, the discussions focused on the measures and actions to make the growth and exploitation of sheep production profitable, by continuing the programmes of improvement and reproduction of sheep and goat breeds, as well as by increasing the genetic quality for ensuring purebreds."Moreover, the consultations also targeted the national strategic programme for 2021-2027, which should include investments with positive effects in the agriculture area, coupled support in the zootechnical sector, the granting of subsidies, the relaunch of sheep exports and the presence of agricultural attaches in importing countries where there is a fairly high demand for these products, for the opening of new export markets," the post reads.In this context, Agriculture Minister Oros gave assurances that the recovery sheep herds programmes will continue to meet some "selection objectives" in view of improving meat and milk production.