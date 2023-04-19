AUR calls for depoliticization of national energy watchdog

The Alliance for the Union of Romania (AUR) calls for the depoliticization of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) and the return to a regulated market, as it was before liberalization, AUR deputy Dan Tanasa said on Wednesday.

"ANRE's management will continue to be politically subservient, because the ruling coalition's Social Democratic Party (PSD), National Liberal Party (PNL) and Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) continued to share the leadership of ANRE among them. (...) All PSD, PNL and UDMR political cronies must be removed from ANRE's helm and truly patriotic specialists must be appointed instead to ensure that the market is legally controlled and verified. (...) The PSD, PNL and UDMR don't care that the Romanians are still being ripped off with their electricity bills," Tanasa told a press conference at Parliament.

The Chamber of Deputies and the Senate will gather on Wednesday in a joint session to vote in ANRE's president, vice-president and two members on the watchdog's Regulatory Committee, told Agerpres.